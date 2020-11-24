German's Bertelsmann is in "pole position" for a purchase of book publisher Simon & Schuster from ViacomCBS (VIAC -1.1% , VIACA -0.9% ), the Financial Times says.

That suggests that it's close to a deal as a reported Thanksgiving deadline for bids inches closer. And Bertelsmann's Penguin Random House is set to edge out rival suitor HarperCollins (NWS +1.8% , NWSA +1.6% ) in the deal, as well as reported interest from Vivendi (VIVHY +0.5% ).

News Corp. has argued that a combination of Simon & Schuster with Penguin Random House (America's dominant book publisher) would have trouble gaining antitrust approval, since it would create a "book behemoth."

Any deal is sure to top $1.5B in value. The NYT reported last week at least one of the offers had crested the $1.7B mark, far above a minimum price ViacomCBS had set.