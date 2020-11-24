HP, Dell earnings on deck: Pandemic tailwinds will continue, Chromebook mix threatens margins

HP (HPQ +2.1% ) and Dell (DELL +1.3% ) report earnings after the bell today for a quarter that featured the highest PC shipments in a decade.

Chromebook were the best performing client PC product in the quarter with shipments up 122% Y/Y to 9.4M, according to Canalys data. Detachables (tablets and notebooks) came in second with 88% growth. Desktops were the major laggard, down 37%. All of these trends were driven by the pandemic's work and learn from home shifts.

Last quarter, Dell warned that the higher than usual mix of low-cost Chromebooks in Q3 could create operating margin pressure.

HP led the Chromebook market with a 34% market share and Dell came in third, behind Lenovo, with a 14.7% share.

Dell consensus estimates:

Analysts expect Dell to report $21.88B in revenue (-5% Y/Y) and EPS of $1.42, down 19% Y/Y.

Revenue consensus estimate breakdown:Infrastructure Solutions Group, $7.90B; Client Solutions Group, $10.80B; VMware, $2.81B; Other, $387.6M.

Gross margin is expected at 33.1% and operating margin at 9.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA is forecast at $2.65B.

Last quarter: Dell beat on the top and bottom lines with strength in Infrastructure Solutions. But Client Solutions Group sales missed estimates as the 18% gain in Consumer was offset by the 11% decline among commercial clients.

HP consensus estimates:

Analyst expect HP to report $14.71B in revenue (-5% Y/Y) and EPS of $0.52, down 13%.

Personal Systems Group revenue estimate breakdown: Overall, $10.5B; Notebooks, $7.47B; Desktops, $2.19B; Workstations, $428.7M; Other, $418.3M.

Printing sales estimates: Overall, $4.13B; Supplies, $2.69B; Commercial Hardware, $750.3M; Consumer Hardware, $681.7M.

Analysts expect gross margin of 17% with operating margin of 6.3%.

FCF is forecast at $1.18B.

Last quarter: Printing sales were down 20% Y/Y and 5% Q/Q on the pandemic-stricken Q1 report. But Personal Systems was up 7% Y/Y and improved 25% sequentially, driven by a 42% jump in Consumer sales. Notebook units were up 32% and Desktops declined 30%.

Here's a look at how HP and Dell shares have performed since the end of August, when the companies reported earnings a day apart, compared to the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) and the S&P 500. You can create more comparison charts here.