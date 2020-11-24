Three-month copper (HG1:COM) on the London Metal Exchange extended its remarkable recovery from March lockdown lows of $4,371/metric ton to reach $7,331/mt, the highest trade since June 2018, before closing +1.6% to $7,293/mt.

The copper market is "heading into a multi-year period of deficits," Jefferies says in upgrading Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) and Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) to Buy.

Jefferies sees the copper deficit becoming "unmanageable" and shortages leading to higher prices, since the lead time to bring new capacity is at least seven years, and demand will be driven by copper-intensive renewable energy and electric vehicles.

Freeport McMoRan (FCX +5.3% ) and First Quantum (OTCPK:FQVLF +2% ) are the firm's preferred copper miners.

Teck Resources (TECK +3.4% ), Hudbay Mining (HBM +4.5% ) and Southern Copper (SCCO +2.3% ) also sport solid gains.

While the strength of China's manufacturing rebound and imports of refined copper are the fundamental bedrock of copper's 2020 turnaround, but funds are now increasingly in the driver's seat with investor positioning at or near historical highs on both the CME and LME contracts.

"As speculative momentum keeps building, so too does the risk of a reality-check on the current exuberance," Reuters' Andy Home writes.

ETFs: JJCTF, CPER, JJC, COPX