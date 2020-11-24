Bank of America thinks Burlington Stores (BURL -0.2% ) is still well positioned to gain share during and after the pandemic.

"We expect the Burlington 2.0 strategy to drive margin expansion through reduced markdowns/better inventory turns, higher sales/sales productivity, and lower occupancy costs. The strategy is already bearing fruit. BURL identified and rolled-out inventory at great values with a high level of urgency in September, which contributed to Sept/Oct’s sales acceleration. Implementing the program is adding to sourcing costs and pressuring margins as it takes time for sales initiatives to ramp. We expect some offsets from supply chain savings in F21."

The firm models 8.9% F21 operating margin, which is 40 bps below F19 levels, but margins are seen reaching 9.5% by 2022.

BofA keeps a Buy rating on Burlington and price objective of $260.

