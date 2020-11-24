New York Gov. Cuomo says the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's approval of the license transfer of Entergy's (ETR +0.5% ) Indian Point nuclear power plant to Holtec International for decommissioning is "unacceptable."

Cuomo says the state will consider all options at its disposal to see that the Indian Point shutdown "protects the public's health and the environment," Bloomberg reports.

The NRC determined that Holtec possesses the required technical and financial qualifications to safely decommission Indian Point, but Cuomo says any new owner must have "the capability and financial wherewithal to expeditiously and thoroughly decommission and restore the site."

Holtec will assume ownership of the power plant north of New York City after its Unit 3 reactor shuts down in April; Unit 2 shut down in April, and Unit 1 shut down decades ago.

Entergy "has historically failed to generate any free cash flow and is supporting its dividend by borrowing money, which is not sustainable," Power Hedge writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.