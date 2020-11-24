Sovereign Wealth Fund investments in SPAC zoom higher in 2020

With 2020 termed as the SPAC-tacular year, sovereign investors and public funds are also making big bets in SPACs beside the institutional investors, Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute transaction data indicated that the SWFs invested more than $1.79B in SPACs in 2020 compared to $68M reported in 2019 and $20M in 2018 and $50M in 2017.

Sovereign Wealth Fund are state-owned investment funds that invest in real and financial assets like stocks, bonds, real estate, and precious metals. Utilized for multiple purposes, SWF is highlighted during challenging economic times, as witnessed in the pandemic struck 2020; through investments in SPACs, funds leveraged the uncertain period and supported companies to sail through the economic crisis. Top 10 largest SWF by total assets are listed below; Public Investment Fund (PIF) cut its holdings of U.S. equities in Q3 by $3B to $7B mainly by selling stakes in ETFs tracking the real estate and materials sectors.

Prince Mohammed, chairman of the PIF, said in a rare statement recently that returns have reached 7%, with some of its investments yielding 140%. While most sovereign funds in the Middle East don’t publish their returns, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority said its 20-year annualized rate of return was 5.4% in 2018, according to its most recent report. Cited examples: Churchill Capital Corporation III (NYSE:CCXU), a SPAC run by former Citibank Michael Klein, who runs M. Klein and Compan attracted GIC Private Limited and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF); other popular SPACs being invested by SWF capital include Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:FEAC) and Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp I and II (NYSE:WPFU), (BFTU). Quick look at the recently launched ETF for SPACs Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAK) performance in the past one month exceeding the broader index: