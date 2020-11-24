Shift (SFT +8.7% ) announces both completed and intended purchases of Class A common stock on the open market by certain executives and board members.

The executives include Co-Founder and Co-CEO George Arison; COO Sean Foy; CRO Mark McCollum; and Board Member and Audit Committee Chair Victoria McInnis.

“Our decision to purchase shares on the open market reflects our continued confidence and excitement about Shift’s opportunity in the $840B used car market. We have a tremendous opportunity before us, as we continue to offer our customers one of the best used car buying experiences available anywhere. Shift‘s business continues to grow, and our announced initiatives should create increasing long-term shareholder value.” comments Arison.

