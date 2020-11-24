EV stocks are taking a breather after an eye-popping week or two of gains that have been tied broadly to news out of China, the election of Joe Biden and the blazing path of Tesla straight to the S&P 500 Index.
Ayro (AYRO -17.5%), Electrameccanica (SOLO -16.7%), GreenPower Motors (GP -9.1%), Lordstown Motors (RIDE -4.1%), Kandi Technologies (KNDI -2.3%), XPeng (XPEV -2.6%), Nio (NIO -2.8%), Arcimoto (FUV -11.9%) and Workhorse Group (WKHS -2.7%) are peeling off a bit today.
For most of those names, the decline is just blowing some steam off of huge gains. Ayro is still up more than 150% for the week and Arcimoto is 95% higher.
It has already been a busy week of EV news. Here are some of the sector stories.