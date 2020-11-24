EV stocks are taking a breather after an eye-popping week or two of gains that have been tied broadly to news out of China, the election of Joe Biden and the blazing path of Tesla straight to the S&P 500 Index.

Ayro (AYRO -17.5% ), Electrameccanica (SOLO -16.7% ), GreenPower Motors (GP -9.1% ), Lordstown Motors (RIDE -4.1% ), Kandi Technologies (KNDI -2.3% ), XPeng (XPEV -2.6% ), Nio (NIO -2.8% ), Arcimoto (FUV -11.9% ) and Workhorse Group (WKHS -2.7% ) are peeling off a bit today.

For most of those names, the decline is just blowing some steam off of huge gains. Ayro is still up more than 150% for the week and Arcimoto is 95% higher.

It has already been a busy week of EV news. Here are some of the sector stories.