CFRA analyst Kenneth Leon lowers his opinion on Vornado Realty (VNO +2.3% ) to Sell from Hold as COVID-19 continues to "cast a dark shadow" over the Manhattan office market.

The downgrade comes after VNO's stock price has climbed 34% since October as investors anticipate a 2021 cyclical recovery in real estate.

See VNO's total return in the past month vs. SLG, ESRT (also with significant NYC exposure) and the broader S&P 500:

"We think recovery to normalized leasing will take time to absorb office vacancies and regain rental growth rate," Leon writes.

Though VNO's addressable market may start to stabilize in 2021, there's risk around the pace of employees returning to Manhattan offices, where the REIT has high concentrations.

Doesn't see growth phase likely until 2022-'23.

See how VNO's Quant factor grades compare with those of SLG and ESRT: