W&T Offshore (WTI +15.4% ) says it was the apparent high bidder on two blocks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico during the final federal lease sale under the Trump administration held last week.

The company will pay $518K for the two shallow-water properties spanning 8,800 acres, which will last five years and pay a 12.5% royalty.

"The Biden administration discussed plans to ban drilling on federal lands, which may have led some operators to jump at the chance of securing more blocks before the window becomes limited in the future," S&P Global Platts energy analyst Sami Yahya says.

The Nov. 18 federal auction netted $120M in high bids, which Platts says was better than expected given the pandemic, but the number of high bids in the March 2019 lease totaled $244M and leases held before the 2014-16 oil bust often netted more than $1B.

W&T's 2020 production was significantly affected by an exceptional number of Gulf of Mexico storms, but the stock looks to "have decent upside at current strip prices and normalized production levels," Elephant Analytics writes in a bullish report recently published on Seeking Alpha.