Tilray (TLRY +15.4% ) enters into privately negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders of its 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023.

Pursuant to the exchange agreements, the company will exchange ~$72.9M in aggregate principal amount of notes plus accrued interest, for ~6.4M shares of the company's Class 2 common stock.

Transactions are expected to be completed on or about November 25, 2020.

Following the exchange transactions, ~$277.9M in aggregate principal amount of the notes will remain outstanding.

