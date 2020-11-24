Mnuchin to put $455B of CARES Act money into restricted fund ahead of transition

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is putting $455B of unused CARES Act funding into an account that his presumed successor, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen, will need permission from Congress to use, Bloomberg reports, citing a Department spokesperson.

Mnuchin plans to place the money — $429B that's being retrieved from the Fed and $26B the Treasury received for direct loans to companies — into the Treasury's General Fund, which can only be used with "authority based on congressionally issued legislations," as the fund is described on the agency's website.

The $429B from the Fed is currently backing four emergency lending facilities that the central bank and Treasury established in the wake of financial turmoil caused by the pandemic in March. Mnuchin declined to extend those programs beyond Dec. 31.

If confirmed by the Senate, Yellen will start out as Treasury Secretary with just under $80B available in the department's Exchange Stabilization Fund, which can be used with some discretion by the head of the Treasury.

While Mnuchin said the four emergency lending programs aren't needed anymore and the money can be put to better use for fiscal stimulus measures, it would still require Congress to agree on such actions.

The money given to the Treasury for the emergency lending programs can only be used for deficit-neutral spending; fiscal measures such as grants would add to the deficit. Loans, though, don't add to the deficit because that money will be paid back.

As stated under the CARES Act, the Treasury Secretary could have kept the money in the Exchange Stabilization Fund until 2026.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.