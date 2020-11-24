KBR (KBR +3.1% ) sprints to a nine-month high after Venture Global LNG awarded it the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the 10M metric tons/year phase 1 Plaquemines LNG liquefaction plant under development in Louisiana.

KBR will install 18 Baker Hughes-built (BKR +5.1% ) liquefaction trains at Plaquemines LNG, the same systems being delivered and installed at Venture Global's 10M mt/year Calcasieu Pass LNG project, also in Louisiana.

Plaquemines, which is designed to produce 20M mt/year of liquefied natural gas, is expected to enter service in 2023.

The Plaquemines LNG project has received all required regulatory approvals and has signed binding 20-year offtake agreements with PGNiG and EDF for 3.5M mt/year of the project's capacity.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZF, DGAZ, BOIL, KOLD, UNL, GAZ, GAZB