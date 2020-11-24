Dow Jones holds to close above 30K as cyclicals shine; S&P 500 ends at a record high

Wall Street is still going full tilt on the recovery trade and the technology stocks joined in as well to boost the Dow (DJI) +1.5% above 30K, at 30,046, and the S&P (SP500) +1.6% to another record close.

The Nasdaq (COMP) +1.3% , which has lagged of late, wasn't far behind.

The Dow crossed its milestone thanks to another jump from Boeing, and large gains in J.P. Morgan, Disney and Goldman Sachs. The price-weighted index has benefited from the boost in cyclicals from vaccine data and is up 13% in November.

Indications from the White House that vaccine distribution could start after Dec. 10 and the starting of the transition from President Trump to President-elect Biden helped the recovery narrative today.

The bond market also indicated confidence in the economic recovery. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 0.88%.

The megacap stocks rebounded form recent weakness, with all of the Fab 5 rising. Facebook and Alphabet gained the most.

Ten out of 11 S&P sectors closed higher, with only Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) in the red.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) added another 5%, leading the sectors again, and is now up 40% for the month so far. Crude futures +4% approached $45/barrel.

Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) also rallied sharply as Wells Fargo +9% and Citi +7% continuing to attract buyers.

Spot gold struggled again, but managed to hold above $1,800/oz.