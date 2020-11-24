American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 in-line; GAAP EPS of $0.32 misses by $0.04 .

Revenue of $1.03B (-3.7% Y/Y) in-line.

Gross margin came in at 40.2% (vs. 36.3% estimated) compared to 38.2% in prior year quarter.

"We are very pleased with early holiday trends in November and the strong response to our assortments. We have significant business ahead of us and are well-positioned and ready to serve our customers," Executive Chairman of the Board and CEO Jay Schottenstein commented.

Shares -2.75% AH

Press Release