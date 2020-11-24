Gap (NYSE:GPS) names Asheesh Saksena to senior leadership team as Chief Growth Officer, a newly created position that will focus on executing the company’s strategic agenda, as well as leading growth initiatives for the future.

Company also named Sandra Stangl to the role of President and CEO of Banana Republic, as the brand redefines affordable luxury.

“Gap Inc. has significant opportunity to grow our purpose-led, billion-dollar lifestyle brands through the power of our platform, sophisticated end-to-end capabilities and by harnessing the advantages that come with operating a portfolio that targets 80 percent of the addressable apparel market. With the addition of Asheesh and Sandra, two strong industry veterans and proven creators, I have even greater confidence in our ability to deliver against our Power Plan 2023 as we steer the company into the future." said Sonia Syngal, CEO of Gap Inc.

