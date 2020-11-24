The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) reports the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has terminated its consent order with the bank principally related to consumer compliance and third-party risk management.

The termination concludes all outstanding regulatory actions brought by the FDIC against the bank.

"The removal of the compliance order was the latest and final validation that our team has fully implemented a continuous process to help our community build the future of banking," said TBBK President and CEO Damian Kozlowski.

The Bancorp says it's made significant investments in developing and maintaining a sustainable compliance management system that is focused on scalable technology, people, and processes.