American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) trade slightly higher after a mixed Q3 report and positive update on holiday trends.

Comparable sales were up 34% Y/Y for the Aerie brand, while falling 11% for the American Eagle chain. Digital revenue was up 29% Y/Y.

The retailer's gross margin rate rose 200 bps Y/Y to 40.2% of sales vs. 36.6% consensus.

CEO update: "We are very pleased with early holiday trends in November and the strong response to our assortments. We have significant business ahead of us and are well-positioned and ready to serve our customers. I'm also very encouraged by our overall performance this year, especially in the midst of an unprecedented crisis. Our teams really stepped up to accelerate initiatives that will enable us to emerge from 2020 as a stronger organization with momentum and tremendous growth potential."

Shares of American Eagle are up 0.23% AH to $17.89.

