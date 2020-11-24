Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) closes an offering of $350M 0.875% senior notes due November 2025 and $750M 1.750% senior notes due February 2032.

Net proceeds to be used to finance the redemption in full of its 3.550% senior notes due June 2022 and partial redemption of its 4.750% senior notes due May 2023.

The redemptions are expected to occur on December 9, 2020.

"We further capitalized on market conditions to reduce interest costs and extend maturities. These transactions will reduce cash interest by approximately $26M per year." said Brian DelGhiaccio, executive VP and CFO.

