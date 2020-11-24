Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) soars after announcing that it has finalized a new contract with American Airlines to operate 40 CRJ-900s for a five-year term (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2025).

Under the previous contract 30 CRJ-900 aircraft were set to expire in 2021 with an additional 17 expiring in 2022.

CEO update: "This new contract will position Mesa for long term stability and improved performance on our American operation... We are optimistic about our relationship with American and believe this new contract will be beneficial to both parties."

Source: Press Release