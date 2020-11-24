Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is -0.4% in early, choppy postmarket trading after posting Q3 earnings where it logged broad revenue gains and offered healthy profit guidance for the full year.

Revenues grew 13% overall to $952M, and were up 14% in constant currency; though total billings dropped by 1%, to $1.01B. Recurring revenue made up 97% of the total.

Deferred revenue rose 21%, to $2.93B. Unbilled deferrred revenue was $650M, up $100M from last year's Q3. Remaining performance obligations rose 21% to $3.6B.

Operating income rose to $287M from $225M, and operating margin ticked up 3 percentage points to 30%.

"Third quarter revenue, earnings, and free cash flow were above expectations, driven by the strength of our healthy subscription renewal rates and continued success with enterprise customers," says Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren.

Revenue by product family: AEC, $419.4M (up 17%); AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, $278.8M (up 14%); MFG, $194.1M (up 7%); M&E, $54M (up 7%); other, $6.1M (down 6%).

Revenue by geography: U.S., $328.5M (up 14%); Other Americas, $64.4M (up 4%); EMEA, $364.3M (up 11%); APAC, $195.2M (up 19%).

Cash flow from operations was $361M (up $85M Y/Y), and free cash flow was $340M (up $74M from last year).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release