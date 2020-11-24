Nuverra Environmental Solutions (OTC:NES) closed a multi-faceted debt refinancing with First International Bank and Trust.

The company executed a $10M real estate loan, a $13M equipment financing under the Main Street Priority Lending program, a $5M undrawn working capital revolver and a $4.839M letter of credit facility.

Proceeds from the real estate loan and the equipment financing repaid all outstanding obligations owed to Ares under its first lien facility and revolver (which included the outstanding letters of credit) and all outstanding obligations under its second lien term loan held by affiliates of Gates Capital and Ascribe, two largest shareholders