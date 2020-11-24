Gap (NYSE:GPS) reports comparable sales were up 5% Y/Y in Q3 vs. -2.4% consensus. Online sales were up 61% Y/Y.

Comparable sales were up 17% at Old Navy during the quarter, rose 37% for Athleta and were down 5% for the Gap brand. Banana Republic saw a 30% drop during the quarter.

Gross margin rose to 40.6% of sales vs. 37.8% a year ago. The gross margin rate was ahead of the consensus mark of 39%. S lower level of promotions contributed to higher product margins in the quarter.

Looking ahead, Gap expects sales to be equal to or slightly higher than last year. The gross margin rate is anticipated to be equal to last year, reflecting continued benefits of store closures largely offset by higher shipping expenses. Operating expenses are seen landing between 33% to 34% of sales.

Shares of Gap are down 7.18% AH to $24.88.

