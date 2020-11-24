Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) gets approval from its own shareholders to issue shares for its proposed acquisition of Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG), while shareholders of Sirius approve of the merger.

In other words, Third Point Re and Sirius Group shareholders voted to approve all proposals needed to complete the combination of Sirius with Third Point Re.

The transaction is on track to close with the previously announced target of Q1 2021.

The only proposal that didn't receive shareholder approval was TPRE's proposal to amend its by-laws to remove the requirement that certain historical investors consent to amendments to the by-laws that have a material adverse effect on that investor. While a majority of shares voted in favor of the proposal, it didn't meet the required threshold of 66.67%.