HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares are up 5.8% AH following FQ4 beats with an upside EPS forecast for FQ1. The quarter was driven by the continuing pandemic tailwinds in consumer notebook sales, offset by weakness in commercial and desktops.

Personal Systems revenue was flat on the year to $10.4B (consensus: $10.5B) with Consumer revenue up 24% and Commercial sales down 12%. Total units were up 7% with notebook units +25% and desktops down 31%.

Personal Systems revenue breakdown: Notebooks, $7.4B (consensus: $7.47B); Desktops, $2.3B (consensus: $2.19B); Workstations, $355M (consensus: $428.7M); Other, $419M (consensus: $418.3M).

Printing revenue was down 3% Y/Y to $4.8B (consensus: $4.13B). Total hardware units were up 14% driven by the 18% growth in Consumer, offset by the 10% drop for Commercial.

In Printing revenue, Supplies totaled $3.13B vs. the $2.69B consensus, Commercial Hardware was $923M vs. $750.3M, and Consumer Hardware was $773M vs. $681.7M.

Operating margin was 6.9%, down from 7.3% in last year's quarter but above the 6.3% consensus.

Cash from operating activities totaled $1.9B with FCF of $1.8B in FCF, above the $1.18B estimate.

For FQ1, HP expects EPS of $0.64-0.70 (consensus: $0.57).

