Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) client assets under administration of $922.6B rose 8% Y/Y and declined 1% from September.

The M/M decrease is primarily from the decline in equity markets, with the S&P 500 Index down 3% vs. September.

Y/Y growth resulted from equity market appreciation and the net addition of financial advisers in the Private Client Group.

Net loans at Raymond James Bank of $21.6B rose 3% M/M, despite quarterly fee billings in the month, and 53% Y/Y.

