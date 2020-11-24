Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is 5.3% lower after hours following its Q3 earnings report, where it edged expectations that were consistently lowered in the past three months, and revenues slipped slightly year-over-year.

Overall sales fell 4% to $410.6M. Subscription services revenue was again strong, though, up 29.5% to $136.1M. And remaining performance obligations rose 25% to exceed $1B.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 69.1%.

Operating income landed at $3.4M (non-GAAP).

Revenue breakout: Product, $274.5M (down 15%); Subscription services, $136.1M (up 29.5%).

Cash from operations landed at $32.8M; free cash flow was $7.9M. Total cash and investments at quarter-end came to $1.2B.

It's demurring on formal Q4 guidance "due to the resurgence and continued uncertainty of COVID-19," but is offering "internal expectations": total revenue of $480M (down 2% Y/Y), and non-GAAP operating profit of about $26M. If it were revenue guidance, the company's figure would come in ahead of expectations for $468.6M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release