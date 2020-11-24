Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) total mortgage portfolio grew at an annualized rate of 25.7% in October to $2.63T.

Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $89.7B last month, representing 71% of total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases and issuances.

Mortgage unpaid principal balance of its mortgage-related investments portfolio decreased by ~$6.7B in October.

Single-family delinquency rate decreased to 2.80% from 3.04% in September; multifamily delinquency rate increased to 0.14% from 0.13% in September.

The measure of our exposure to changes in portfolio value averaged $10M in October. Duration gap averaged 0 months.