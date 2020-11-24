Dell (NYSE:DELL) shares are trading up 3.1% AH after upside Q3 results with pandemic-driven strength in consumer sales and better than expected operating margin considering the quarter's product mix.

Client Solutions Group revenue was up 8% to a record $12.3B in sales, strongly above the $10.8B consensus. Consumer revenue was up 14% to $3.5B. Commercial client sales increased 5% to $8.8B.

Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue totaled $8B vs. the $7.9B consensus.

VMware revenue was up 8% to $2.9B, topping the $2.81B estimate.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $3.2B vs. the $2.65B consensus.

Gross margin was 33% and in-line with consensus. Operating margin was 12%, above the 9.7% estimate. Note that Dell had warned a higher than usual mix of low-cost Chromebooks could put pressure on operating margins this quarter.

