BevCanna Enterprises (OTCQB:BVNNF) signs letter of intent to acquire private cannabis beverage company, Naturo Group Investments, in exchange of its 50M shares priced at $0.40/share.

BevCanna has already been in an exclusive partnership with Naturo for the last 3 years. If this merger transaction goes through, it will "create one of the largest consumer packaged goods, cannabis beverage and natural products players in the industry," says Marcello Leone, Founder of Naturo and CEO of BevCanna, with a global multi-channel distribution network of traditional retail and cannabis sales channels.

Naturo’s enterprise value is between C$38M-C$42M, according to independent estimate pricing report as of Feb. 2020.

The combination will bring ~$35M assets to BevCanna, including the ownership of the 40K sq. ft. beverage facility and exclusive onsite alkaline spring water source valued at $18M. BevCanna will also own the Naturo flagship brand, TRACE, which currently enjoys a leadership position within the Canadian fulvic/humic category and is sold in more than 3K Canadian retail stores.

"We believe that the joining together of these two companies will be an unbeatable combination," says Leone.

The parties are in talk to execute a final call on the transaction on or before Jan. 22, 2021.