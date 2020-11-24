EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) slips 1.6% in after-hours trading after announcing a proposed offering of 4.5M shares of class A common stock.

EVOP plans to use the proceeds to buy LLC interests in EVO Investco and an equivalent number of shares of the company's class B common stock (which will then be cancelled) from Blueapple Inc., LLC interests in EVO LLC and an equivalent number of shares in EVOP's class D common stock (which will then be cancelled) from entities affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, and shares of its class A common stock from an entity affiliated with Madison Dearborn.