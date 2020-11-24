Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) says it filed a complaint in federal court seeking an injunction to stop the state of Michigan from taking steps to prevent operation of its Line 5 pipeline.

The company says Michigan's attempt to shut down Line 5, announced earlier this month, "interferes with the comprehensive federal regulation of pipeline safety and burdens interstate and foreign commerce in clear violation of federal law and the U.S. Constitution."

The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration "is Enbridge's safety regulator, not the state of Michigan," the company says, noting the safety of Line 5's dual pipelines was determined fit for service.

"Line 5 has served Michiganders safely without spilling a drop of oil at the Straits [of Mackinac] crossing for more than 65 years, over nine different state administrations," Enbridge says.

Yesterday, Enbridge won a key construction permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for its Line 3 oil pipeline replacement across northern Minnesota, the last major approval needed for the $2.6B project.