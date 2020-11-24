VMware (NYSE:VMW) shares are slightly in the red AH despite reporting Q3 beats with revenue up 16% Y/Y to $2.86B.

Subscription and SaaS revenue totaled $676M, up 44% Y/Y and totaling 24% of total revenue.

Operating cash flow totaled $992M with FCF of $908M.

RPO was up 10% on the year to $10.2B.

"Subscription and SaaS revenue increased 44% year-over-year in Q3 and surpassed license revenue for the first time," says CFO Zane Rowe. “VMware will continue to invest in and focus on further expanding our Subscription and SaaS portfolio, which we believe will drive company growth, customer satisfaction and shareholder value."

For FY21, VMW raises its revenue guidance to $11.7B (was: $11.6B; consensus: $11.62B) and non-GAAP EPS of $7.03 (was:$6.62 ; consensus: $6.64).

Press release.

Previously: VMware gains 2.3% after raising FY21 guidance (Nov. 24 2020)