Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) signs an exclusive agreement with Arylessence for distribution of its selected product formats fragrances in the United States and Canada.

The fragrance products expand Univar Solutions' portfolio of homecare and industrial cleaning chemistries from premier specialty ingredients suppliers across the globe.

As part of the agreement, Univar Solutions will also carry a full line of Arylessence fragrances, which are compliant with the U.S. EPA Safer Choice program that supports consumer desire for environmentally preferred "green" cleaning formulations.

"As a leading distributor of specialty chemicals in the HIC industry, we know that more environmentally preferred fragrances and sensory experiences are a significant part of a brand's essence. The addition of this Arylessence line of fragrances to our extensive portfolio will help provide our customers across the United States and Canada with a full-service, one-stop-shop experience," says Aaron Lee, business director of homecare and industrial cleaning for Univar Solutions.

