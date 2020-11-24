Mastercard (NYSE:MA) observes relatively steady spending levels and believes most markets remain in the "normalization phase" domestically with some approaching "growth," according to its Q4 operating metrics update.

Switched volume growth for the week ended Nov. 21 was 3% vs. 4% in the prior week and 2% in each of the weeks ended Nov. 7 and Oct. 28; activity slowed recently due to a decrease in card present activity, partly offset by faster growth in larger-ticket card-not-present transactions.

U.S. switched volume growth was 6% for the week ended Nov. 21, 7% for the week ended Nov. 14, 2% for the week ended Nov. 7, and 6% for the week ended Oct. 28.

Cross-border volume fell 29% for the week of Nov. 21 vs. a 30% decline in the week of Nov. 14, a 32% decline in Nov. 7 and 36% for the Oct. 28 week.

MA shares are little changed in after-hours trading.