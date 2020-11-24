The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a bigger than expected build of 3.8M barrels of oil for the week ending Nov. 20.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 1.3M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 1.8M barrels and Cushing inventories show a draw of 1.4M barrels.

Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories rose by 250K barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

December WTI (CL1:COM) recently was $44.80/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $44.91/bbl.

USO flat after-hours.