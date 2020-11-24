Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR) closes acquisition of Marlin Firearms on Monday, November 23.

The purchase price of ~$28.3M was paid with available cash on hand.

CEO Christopher J. Killoy mentions: “Since we announced the agreement to purchase Marlin in September, we have heard from countless members of the firearms community - consumers, retailers, distributors, writers, and collectors - who are delighted that legendary Marlin rifles are now part of the Ruger product family. We are excited to start moving these assets to our Ruger facilities and setting up the manufacturing cells that will produce Marlin rifles for years to come. We look forward to re-introducing Marlin rifles in the latter half of 2021.”