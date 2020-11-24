Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) says it has signed a cooperative framework agreement with Bytedance's (BDNCE) Chinese live streaming platform Douyin. The news sent YJ stock up 24.71% in post-market action.

Through this agreement, the membership-based social e-commerce platform, Yunji, will leverage its online store and video account on Douyin to launch products sourced from its differentiated supply chain. In addition, the company focuses to expand the influence of the high-quality private label and joint-venture brands through live streaming events on Douyin.

Yunji generated RMB87.5M in gross merchandise value (GMV) and 10.7M views during its first-ever live streaming show on Douyin.