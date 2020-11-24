Community First Bancorporation (OTCPK:CFOK) completes a private placement of $10M of its 5.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 to certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors.

Notes have a maturity date of November 23, 2030 and initially bear interest, payable semi-annually in arrears, at a fixed annual rate of 5.125% per annum until November 23, 2025.

Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement to fund $8.8M of its purchase of Security Federal Bancorp announced on October 9, 2020.

