Mosaic (MOS +12.9% ) shares soared to their highest in more than a year after the U.S. Department of Commerce said it would set preliminary duties on imports of phosphate fertilizers from Russia and Morocco.

The decision follows an investigation launched in July on petitions filed by Mosaic alleging producers in the two countries were receiving unfair subsidies.

Shares of fertilizer peers also rose sharply in today's trade: NTR +3.2% ; CF +7.9% , IPI +8.2% .

Bernstein analysts say the ruling imposed higher tariffs than expected, believing Wall Street likely was pricing in a 60% probability of a positive ruling and expectations of ~15% tariffs, according to Bloomberg; actual preliminary duties were in the 23%-73% range.

A final decision by the DoC is expected on Feb. 8, followed by the International Trade Commission's final decision on March 25, with the issuance of an order on April 1.