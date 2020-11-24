Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) -8.8% after-hours following news that the Food and Drug Administration's review of its proposed omaveloxolone treatment for Friedreich's ataxia, a rare neuromuscular disorder, concluded that the findings do not strengthen the results of Part 2 of the MOXIe study.

Reata says it is considering next steps for the FA development program including whether to run a second pivotal study in patients with the disorder.

Reata shares fell by a third in early August when the FDA said it was not convinced that MOXIe study results of omaveloxolone would support a single study approval without additional evidence that lends persuasiveness to the results.