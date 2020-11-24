Southern California Edison (NYSE:EIX) warns it could cut power to some homes and businesses on Thanksgiving, as strong winds are forecast to return to the rain-deprived area.

The utility says it has not determined how many customers could be affected by the outages, intended to prevent power lines from sparking wildfires during wind gusts, but power likely would be out until Friday evening.

Southern California has remained mostly dry, which means a record-breaking fire season could linger into December, but the annual rainy season has begun in the far northern part of the state and snows have returned to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG), which serves northern and central California, says it is not considering public safety blackouts this week, while Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) San Diego Gas & Electric utility has not commented on its plans.

For investors, Edison International's high rates of return do not adequately compensate for the risks of wildfires, Value Kicker writes in an analysis of the utility published recently on Seeking Alpha.