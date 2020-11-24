FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) fumbles to its lowest close in 20 years, -3.8% in today's trade after the utility finds itself in ratings trouble after an alleged bribery scandal forced the ouster of the CEO and other top executives last month.

FirstEnergy's senior unsecured debt rating was downgraded to junk status by Moody's today to Ba1 from Baa3, and S&P cut the company's long-term credit rating for the second time in less than a month, to BB from BB+, with both ratings firms maintaining a negative outlook - meaning further cuts are possible.

"Although we believe the company's decision to significantly increase its borrowings under its revolving credit facility demonstrates prudent risk management given the unique challenges the company is facing, in our view, it is also an acknowledgement that the company may not have consistent access to the capital markets," S&P says.

Fitch Ratings dropped the company to junk on Friday, to BB+ from BBB-, saying "future criminal charges against FE cannot be ruled out."

In a bearish analysis published earlier this month on Seeking Alpha, Michael Wald says FirstEnergy "has further to fall," and not all of the bad news has been priced into the stock.