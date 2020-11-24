AerCap Holdings (AER +3.9% ) flies higher after Bank of America upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $47 price target, up from $36, saying the company is "teeing up for a recovery" following the pandemic.

BofA believes AerCap is "looking at a bottom," and that "well capitalized and well managed air lessors will benefit from the post-pandemic recovery as airlines look to deleverage while also looking for lift."

The firm also notes management's optimism on the quarterly earnings call, highlighting that progress is being made on both the vaccine front and pre-departure testing, airlines' financial conditions seem to be stabilizing, traffic today vs. April's lows is improving and AerCap's liquidity position is the strongest in its history.

AER shares are down 30% Y/Y but up more than 60% so far this month: