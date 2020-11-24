The European Union has struck a deal with U.S. biotech firm Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) for the supply of as many as 160M doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said today.

Last week, Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial.

Actual purchases will be carried out by EU governments if the vaccine is approved by the EU's drug regulator.

Contract terms have not been disclosed: An EU official involved in the talks has told Reuters that the EU was seeking a price below $25 per dose for the Moderna vaccine, but Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said on Sunday the company would charge governments in the $25-$37/dose range, depending on the amount ordered.

The Moderna supply deal is the sixth the EU has negotiated with COVID-19 vaccine makers AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sanofi-GSK, Johnson & Johnson and CureVac - and takes the total number of doses secured by the bloc to 1.96B for its ~450M population, and the EU is in talks with Novavax for a seventh vaccine.

