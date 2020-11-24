Canadian lumber stocks move up after the U.S. Department of Commerce issues new, lower countervailing and anti-dumping rates on Canadian softwood lumber: OTCPK:WFTBF +3.8% , OTC:IFSPF +4.2% , OTCPK:CFPZF +7.3% , MERC +2.9% , RFP +3.9% , OSB +3.6% .

The new combined countervailing and antidumping rates average out to 8.9%, well below the established combined rates of ~20%.

Based on current Western SPF pricing levels of ~$600/mfbm, duties would drop from $101/mfbm to $49/mfbm, a meaningful reduction in the cost curve for British Columbia producers, says CIBC analyst Hamir Patel.

"As we have consistently said, and as has been proven in previous rounds of litigation, the Canadian industry is not subsidized, and this trade action leveled by U.S. producers is completely without merit," the Council of Forest Industries says.

ETFs: WOOD, CUT

Last week, West Fraser Timber agreed to buy smaller rival Norbord in a ~C$4B all-stock deal.