Asia-Pacific shares mostly higher buoyed by Wall Street surge

Japan +0.54% , taking positive cues from Wall Street.

China -0.43% . Stocks slipped as electric vehicle shares fell on news of a government investigation into the sector.

Hong Kong +0.36% .

Australia +0.59% .

Stocks in Asia-Pacific mostly rose after the Dow Jones closed above 30,000 points for the first time.

Positive vaccine news has fueled optimism over the global economic recovery, while investors embraced clarity on the formal start of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition.

Reports that Biden planned to nominate former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary also cheered markets.

On Wall Street on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.54% to 30,046.24 while the S&P 500 gained 1.62%, to 3,635.41, also a record high. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.31%.

Investors bet forthcoming virus vaccine shots could ease the pain on various industries that have been hit hardest by the pandemic, from tourism to energy.

In energy trading, Brent crude futures rose 1.27% to $48.47/barrel. U.S. crude futures also gained 1.16% to $45.43/barrel.

Bitcoin topped $19,000 as it closed in on a record.