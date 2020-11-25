Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has ordered a dozen ultra-cold freezers that can safely store Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to ensure access when they are rolled out nationally - Reuters.

“We’re doing this so that we can make the vaccine available to our employees on a voluntary basis,” Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said.

Ford’s purchase shows efforts by U.S. states and cities to buy equipment to store millions of doses of Pfizer's vaccine at temperatures of -70°C (-94 Fahrenheit), significantly below the standard of 2-8°C (36-46 Fahrenheit).

Details of usage of freezers, expected to be delivered by year end, is yet to be fgured out, she said.

The amount spent on purchase of cold-storage is not disclosed but the specialized freezers can cost $5,000 to $15,000 apiece, according to industry officials.

General Motors said it had not purchased freezers at this time. “We are taking steps to be prepared to make vaccines available to our employees when the time is right and vaccines are available to us,” GM spokesman Patrick Morrissey said.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it is studying the most effective approach to distributing vaccines to employees when they become available.

Officials at Toyota Motor Corp, and the United Auto Workers union, did not have an immediate comment.