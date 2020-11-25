No comment...

After racing higher with green energy names on Tuesday, Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares fell back nearly 8% in AH trading following CEO Mark Russell's interview on CNBC's Mad Money with Jim Cramer.

He failed to reassure investors that the company's $2B deal with General Motors (NYSE:GM) would go through, echoing a similar position the automaker took when it held an investor conference last week (both sides can walk away if a deal isn't finalized by Dec. 3).

Russell also declined to speculate about what ousted founder Trevor Milton plans to do with the 85.6M shares (24% stake in the company) he owns after a lock-up period ends on Dec. 1.

Milton resigned after the DOJ and SEC began investigating allegations of fraud raised by short-seller Hindenburg in September.