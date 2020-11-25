Germany plans to extend partial shutdown till December 20

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country's 16 state governors are expected to extend a partial shutdown well into December, and discuss tightening some restrictions while allowing for some exceptions during Christmas period.

Germany imposed shutdown of restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities but left schools, shops and hair salons open on Nov. 2 to curb virus spread. It was initially slated to last four weeks.

Proposals drawn up ahead of Wednesday's videoconference call for extending the shutdown until Dec. 20.

So far, the measures have succeeded in halting an upward surge in new coronavirus infections.

On Wednesday, 18,633 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours compared with 17,561 a week earlier. The number of deaths climbed by 410, the highest single-day total yet.

Proposals for Wednesday's gathering envision tightening contact restrictions and mask-wearing rules. The federal government reportedly plans around €17B more in aid to compensate businesses hit by the shutdown, following more than €10B this month.

Over the Christmas period, plans so far call for somewhat looser contact restrictions.